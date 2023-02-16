UrduPoint.com

Key Biden Adviser On China Leaves White House Amid Balloon Scandal - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Key Biden Adviser on China Leaves White House Amid Balloon Scandal - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) President Joe Biden's key adviser on China, Laura Rosenberger, is leaving the White House amid growing tensions between Beijing and Washington over the shooting down of a Chinese balloon, Bloomberg said on Wednesday.

Rosenberger, who currently serves as the National Security Council (NSC) Senior Director for China and Taiwan, is leaving office in March, the report said, citing White House officials.

Rosenberger's exit was planned well before the situation with the balloon and other aerial objects escalated and is not related to it, the report also said.

Sarah Beran from the State Department will replace Rosenberger, and Rush Doshi, who currently works at the NSC will serve as Beran's deputy, the report added.

Last week, the US military shot down four unidentified aircraft in its airspace, including what it claimed to be a Chinese surveillance balloon, despite Beijing's insistence that it was a civilian aircraft carrying out scientific research.

On Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said US high-altitude balloons had violated Chinese airspace at least ten times since last year - a statement US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson rejected as false.

Related Topics

China Washington White House Beijing March From

Recent Stories

Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terroris ..

Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terrorists of Citizenship - Prime Mini ..

1 hour ago
 Barclays bank shares tumble as bad loans surge

Barclays bank shares tumble as bad loans surge

1 hour ago
 Jane Fonda urges Vienna Opera to cut ties with fos ..

Jane Fonda urges Vienna Opera to cut ties with fossil fuel firms

1 hour ago
 OIC WCC mulls over presentation of 3rd edition of ..

OIC WCC mulls over presentation of 3rd edition of achievements award in Pakistan ..

1 hour ago
 US Sets Up Air Traffic Safety Review After Near Co ..

US Sets Up Air Traffic Safety Review After Near Collision Crises - FAA Chief

1 hour ago
 At least 73 migrants 'presumed dead' after shipwre ..

At least 73 migrants 'presumed dead' after shipwreck off Libya

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.