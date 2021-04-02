Key C. Africa rebel group says chief has been killed

One of the Central African Republic's most powerful rebel groups announced Friday that its chief had died from wounds received during a November attack

Bangui, Central African Republic, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :One of the Central African Republic's most powerful rebel groups announced Friday that its chief had died from wounds received during a November attack.

Sidiki Abass, head of the Return, Reclamation and Rehabilitation group (3R), died on March 25, the group -- part of a coalition seeking to overthrow President Faustin Archange Touadera -- said in a statement.