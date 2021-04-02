UrduPoint.com
Key C. Africa Rebel Group Says Chief Has Been Killed

Fri 02nd April 2021 | 06:41 PM

One of the Central African Republic's most powerful rebel groups announced Friday that its chief had died from wounds received during a November attack

Bangui, Central African Republic, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :One of the Central African Republic's most powerful rebel groups announced Friday that its chief had died from wounds received during a November attack.

Sidiki Abass, head of the Return, Reclamation and Rehabilitation group (3R), died on March 25, the group -- part of a coalition seeking to overthrow President Faustin Archange Touadera -- said in a statement.

