Key Dates In China-Canada Spat

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 05:53 PM

Key dates in China-Canada spat

China has formally charged two Canadians with spying in what is widely believed to be a retaliatory move after the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wengzhou on a US warrant triggered a diplomatic row

Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor were detained in China in December 2018, days after Canada's arrest of Meng, daughter of the founder of the Chinese technology giant.

Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor were detained in China in December 2018, days after Canada's arrest of Meng, daughter of the founder of the Chinese technology giant.

Huawei is a strategically key company for China's global high-tech ambitions but some of its services have been blocked in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and Britain while other countries have stepped up their scrutiny over security concerns.

