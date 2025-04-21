Key Dates In The Life Of Pope Francis
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 02:20 PM
Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Here are some key dates in the life of Pope Francis, the first Jesuit and Latin American pope, who died on Monday aged 88:
- December 17, 1936: Jorge Mario Bergoglio is born in Buenos Aires to an accountant and a housewife from an Italian emigrant family.
- September 21, 1953: Receives his calling to become a priest. He later described being moved to go to church while heading to a school event, a day that "changed my life".
- 1957: Undergoes an operation to remove part of his lung.
- March 11, 1958: After studying chemical engineering at university, he joins the Jesuit order as a novice.
- December 13, 1969: Ordained as a priest. On July 31, 1973, he becomes leader of Argentina's Jesuits, a position he holds for six years.
- 1980: Amid tensions in the Jesuit order, returns to work as parish priest and rector at a college in San Miguel, near the capital. In 1986 he goes to Germany and later, Argentina's second city Cordoba. He returns to Buenos Aires in 1992 as auxiliary bishop.
- February 28, 1998: Appointed archbishop of Buenos Aires.
- February 21, 2001: Made cardinal by John-Paul II.
- March 13, 2013: Elected 266th pope after his predecessor Benedict XVI resigns. He chooses the name Francis in reference to Francis of Assisi, patron saint of the poor.
- July 8, 2013: Makes first trip outside Rome to the Italian island of Lampedusa, a major gateway to Europe for migrants, where he castigates the "globalisation of indifference." Three years later, he will bring back 12 families from a migrant camp in Lesbos, Greece.
- July 11, 2013: Launches a reform of the Vatican's penal code to fight sexual abuse against minors and corruption within the Church.
- July 29, 2013: Signals a more tolerant church when he says on a flight back from Brazil that "if someone is gay and is searching for the Lord and has good will, then who am I to judge him?"
- June 18, 2015: Francis publishes his second encyclical, "Laudato Si'" dedicated to environmentalism.
The letter urges action against climate change.
- February 12, 2016: Holds a historic meeting with the patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church, Kirill, nearly 1,000 years after the schism between the Eastern Church and Rome.
- May 23, 2016: Historic audience at the Vatican with Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, the grand imam of Cairo's prestigious Al-Azhar mosque.
- April 11, 2018: Francis acknowledges "grave errors" in his handling of child sexual abuse cases in Chile and asks for forgiveness.
- September 22, 2018: Francis announces the first-ever agreement between China and the Holy See over bishop appointments.
- March 27, 2020: As much of Europe shuts down due to coronavirus, Francis delivers an "Urbi et Orbi" address alone in a deserted St Peter's Square.
- October 21, 2020: In a documentary, says he is in favour of same-sex civil unions.
- March 6, 2021: During the first ever papal visit to Iraq, meets the Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.
- July 4, 2021: Undergoes successful colon surgery, spending 10 days in hospital.
- June 5, 2022: New Apostolic Constitution comes into force, completing a major reform of the governance of the church that he began when he took office.
- January 5, 2023: Presides over the funeral of Benedict XVI in St Peter's Square.
- March 29, 2023: Admitted to hospital for a respiratory infection, and stays three nights.
- June 7, 2023: Admitted to hospital for hernia surgery, staying nine nights.
- September 3, 2024: Embarks on epic, 12-day voyage, the farthest of his papacy, to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor and Singapore -- at age 87.
- February 14, 2025: Admitted to hospital with bronchitis, which turns into double pneumonia.
doc-cmk/ar/ams/ach
Recent Stories
Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
More Stories From World
-
Thunder crush Grizzlies, Celtics and Cavs open NBA playoffs with wins6 minutes ago
-
Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter truce6 minutes ago
-
Key dates in the life of Pope Francis6 minutes ago
-
Iranian foreign minister to visit China on Tuesday: spokesman6 minutes ago
-
Francis: radical leader who broke the papal mould36 minutes ago
-
NASA's oldest active astronaut returns to Earth on 70th birthday46 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says Russian air attacks resume after Easter truce46 minutes ago
-
Pope Francis has died: Vatican56 minutes ago
-
Gaza civil defence describes medic killings as 'summary executions'2 hours ago
-
Pina strikes twice as Barca rout Chelsea in Champions League semi2 hours ago
-
Russia and Ukraine trade blame over Easter truce, as Trump predicts 'deal'2 hours ago
-
El Salvador's president proposes prisoner exchange with Venezuela2 hours ago