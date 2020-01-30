UrduPoint.com
Key Defendant In Russian Journalist Ivan Golunov's Case Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 09:52 PM

Key Defendant in Russian Journalist Ivan Golunov's Case Arrested

The key defendant in the case of Russian journalist Ivan Golunov has been arrested, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The key defendant in the case of Russian journalist Ivan Golunov has been arrested, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom Thursday.

Moscow's Basmanny court on Thursday authorized the arrest of Maj.

Igor Lyakhovets, former head of the heroin and synthetic drugs control department of the Russian Interior Ministry's Internal Affairs Directorate for the Western Administrative District of the Russian capital in Golunov's case.

Investigators say Lyakhovets is the organizer of the crime, during which police officers planted drugs on the journalist.

"The court ruled to uphold the petition of the investigator, to choose the measure of restraint in the form of custody," Judge Yevgeniya Nikolayeva announced the ruling.

