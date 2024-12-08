Key developments in Syria as rebels advance on Damascus

(@FahadShabbir)

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Syrian rebels Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and allied groups, on a lightning offensive through the country, said on Saturday they had started to surround the government-held capital Damascus.

The HTS-led alliance's offensive since November 27 represents the most significant threat to President Bashar al-Assad's power in years. It comes after Syria's civil war -- which began with Assad's crackdown on democracy protests in 2011 -- had been mostly dormant.

AFP has been unable to independently verify some of the information provided by the government and the rebels, as its journalists cannot reach the areas around Damascus where the rebels say they are present.

- 'Damascus awaits' -

"Our forces have begun the final phase of encircling the capital, Damascus," said rebel commander Hassan Abdel Ghani of the Islamist-led alliance that launched the offensive 10 days ago.

Anti-government protesters toppled a statue of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's late father Hafez in the mostly Druze and Christian Damascus suburb of Jaramana on Saturday, witnesses told AFP.

"Damascus awaits you," HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa said in an address to rebel fighters on Telegram, using his real name instead of his nom de guerre, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani.

- Army denial -

The Syrian defence ministry denied the army had abandoned positions near the capital.

"There is no truth to news claiming our armed forces, present in all areas of the Damascus countryside, have withdrawn," it said.

Interior Minister Mohammed al-Rahmoun said security forces had established a ring of steel around the capital.

"There is a very strong security and military cordon on the far edges of Damascus and its countryside, and no one... can penetrate this defensive line," Rahmoun told state television.

- 2,000 Hezbollah fighters -

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah -- a longtime ally of Damascus -- has sent 2,000 fighters to a part of Syria near the border with Lebanon, a source close to the group said.

"Hezbollah sent 2,000 fighters to the Qusayr area.

.. to defend its positions there and has not yet participated in any battles," the source told AFP, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

- Syrian troops flee to Iraq -

Security sources in neighbouring Iraq told AFP the country had allowed hundreds of troops from the Syrian army, some of them wounded, to cross the border.

The soldiers from President Bashar al-Assad's forces "have fled the front lines" and entered Iraq through the Al-Qaim border crossing, said one senior security official, adding that "the wounded have been hospitalised" in the area.

- Trump urges US to stay out -

President-elect Donald Trump said the United States should "not get involved" in the war, noting: "Syria is a mess, but is not our friend".

"THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!" he posted in his trademark capital letters on his Truth Social platform.

- Russia says Syria cannot fall to 'terrorists' -

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Syria must not be allowed to fall into the hands of "terrorist" rebels.

"It's inadmissible to allow the terrorist group to take control of territories," Lavrov said in an allusion to HTS, which despite efforts to soften its image in recent years, remains proscribed by Western governments as a "terrorist organisation".

- UN envoy urges 'political talks' -

United Nations special envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen called for "urgent political talks" to implement Security Council Resolution 2254 of 2015, which set out a roadmap for a negotiated settlement.

- Israel says assisting -

The Israeli army said its troops were assisting UN peacekeepers in the Golan Heights in repelling an attack "by armed individuals", while Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said "armed forces" had entered the UN-patrolled buffer zone.

The minister said Israel was "troubled by violations" of the 1974 armistice with Syria. "Israel does not intervene in the internal conflict in Syria," he added.

There was no immediate comment from the UN force.