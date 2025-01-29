Key DR Congo city close to falling to Rwanda-backed fighters

Goma, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Rwanda-backed fighters controlled most of the besieged DR Congo city of Goma on Wednesday as residents slowly emerged from their homes after days of deadly fighting in the key mineral trading hub.

The M23 armed group and Rwandan troops have seized the airport and most of the centre and neighbourhoods since marching into the eastern provincial capital on Sunday after a lightning offensive.

The intense fighting has heightened a humanitarian crisis in a turbulent region plagued for decades by armed groups backed by regional rivals in the aftermath of the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is rich in tantalum, tin, tungsten and gold that are used in producing smartphones and other electronic devices.

Kenya has announced a crisis meeting between Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame on Wednesday, but neither side has confirmed the talks.

Three days of clashes have left more than 100 dead and nearly 1,000 wounded in overflowing hospitals, according to an AFP tally from the city's overflowing hospitals.

One medic told AFP that many bodies were still to be recovered in the city of one million people wedged between Lake Kivu and the Rwandan border.

After fighting eased on Tuesday, only M23 fighters and Rwandan forces were visible on the streets, reinforcing the impression that Goma was about to fall.

Many Congolese soldiers were seen fleeing, while others shed their uniforms to avoid being caught.

The M23 seized Goma airport on Tuesday, a security source said, and also has the North Kivu province's government headquarters.

The M23 initially claimed it had taken Goma on Sunday, but it has since been unclear how much of the city it controlled. Senior M23 officials told the media they would make a statement on Wednesday.

After days trapped inside homes without electricity, people started emerging Wednesday. Some swam in Lake Kivu as sporadic gunshots echoed in the distance.

"It was a bit frightening with the gunshots we were hearing," student Merdi Kambelenge told AFP.

"But, as far as we could tell, it has already stabilised despite the fact that there's no power... we're cut off from the world."