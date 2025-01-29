Key DR Congo City On Brink As Rwanda-backed Fighters Take Airport
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 02:10 AM
Goma, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) An armed group backed by Rwandan troops took control of the airport in the besieged DR Congo city of Goma on Tuesday, a security source said, dealing a major blow to Congolese forces and putting the eastern regional capital on the brink of falling.
The main city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has become a battleground since fighters from the Tutsi-led M23 armed group and Rwandan forces entered central Goma on Sunday night after a weeks-long advance through the region.
Days of intense fighting involving mortars and gunfire have left bodies in the streets in Goma while columns of M23 fighters marched through the eastern provincial capital.
It has not been clear which parts of Goma were under the control of Congolese forces or the Rwandan-backed M23, which claimed it had taken the city on Sunday night.
