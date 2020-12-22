Key elements of new US stimulus package

The US Congress has approved a $900 billion plan that includes support for families and businesses hit by the pandemic

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The US Congress has approved a $900 billion plan that includes support for families and businesses hit by the pandemic.

Here are the main provisions included in the bipartisan legislation: - Help for families - Measures call for payments of $600 for each tax-paying adult and dependent child, subject to income limits.

The amount declines for individuals earning more than $75,000 or couples making more than $150,000. Individuals earning $99,000 or more will not receive anything.

The payments in this round will go not only to American citizens, but also families with mixed immigration status -- including those in the country illegally but who pay taxes.

In addition to the direct payments, the new package provides an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits until mid-March.

Millions of jobless workers were due to lose these benefits before the end of the year.

The new bill slashes the benefits granted in the $2.2 trillion CARES Act approved in March, which provided $1,200 direct payments for adults and $500 for each child, as well as $600 a week in extra jobless payments for four months.

The direct payments and jobless benefits will cost some $286 billion.

- Food aid - The legislation includes $13 billion in funding for food stamps which go to families meeting certain income requirements. According to Democrats, up to 17 million children are currently "food insecure".

- Eviction moratorium - The deal includes $25 billion in rental assistance to families struggling to pay for housing due to the pandemic.

It also extends an eviction moratorium through January 31, protecting millions of tenants at risk.

- Small businesses loans - Small businesses struggling to stay alive amid the pandemic shutdowns and restrictions will receive another round of $284 billion in aid under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which provides loans that are forgiven if they are used to pay wages and rent.

Restaurants and entertainment venues have been especially hard hit and economists warned of a wave of bankruptcies without more support.

- Schools and childcare - Some $82 billion will go to help schools and universities reopen safely -- a key concern since many working parents have been forced to reduce their hours or stop working in order to take care of children.

The funding will help repair and replace ventilation systems to mitigate transmission of the virus, and for the reorganization of classrooms to allow for safe distances between students.

In addition, $10 billion will be deployed to help families pay for childcare.

- Fight against the coronavirus - Almost $70 billion was set aside to purchase and distribute vaccines, and of that about $22 billion will be sent to states for Covid-19 testing and contact tracing.