Key EU States Oppose Fast-Tracking Ukraine's Membership Bid - Draghi

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2022 | 12:03 AM

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday that major EU countries have opposed fast-tracking Ukraine's membership application process

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday that major EU countries have opposed fast-tracking Ukraine's membership application process.

"I supported Ukraine's bid to join the European Union from the start. But most big European countries if not all countries except Italy have objected to granting it candidate status," he told reporters after a two-day EU summit in Brussels.

Draghi said that other countries on Europe's periphery felt suspicious about calls to prioritize Ukraine's bid after having waited in the wings for years.

A way of "sweetening the pill," he said, would be to replace the status of aspiring member state by playing up the sense of "belonging to the European family."

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said this month that Kiev expected the EU to make it an EU candidate by June. But French minister of state for European affairs Clement Beaune said it might take 15 or 20 years for Ukraine to join.

