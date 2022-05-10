UrduPoint.com

Key Figures In Sri Lanka's Ruling Rajapaksa Clan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2022 | 01:14 PM

Key figures in Sri Lanka's ruling Rajapaksa clan

Anger at Sri Lanka's dire economic crisis has sparked huge protests -- and for thousands of people out on the streets, the blame for their woes lies squarely with the ruling Rajapaksa family

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Anger at Sri Lanka's dire economic crisis has sparked huge protests -- and for thousands of people out on the streets, the blame for their woes lies squarely with the ruling Rajapaksa family.

On Monday five people died and at least 225 were wounded when backers of the clan attacked anti-government demonstrators in Colombo who had been demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Protesters then stormed the home of the prime minister -- the president's brother -- while a museum dedicated to the family was also attacked.

Here is a series of short profiles of key members of the powerful clan:

