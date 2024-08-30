Open Menu

Key Fixtures In New-look Europa League

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Fixtures for top-seeded clubs in this season's new-look UEFA Europa League, in which all 36 participants will compete in a single league and each play eight different opponents:

MANCHESTER UNITED (ENG)

Rangers (h), Porto (a), PAOK (h), Fenerbahce (a), Bodo/Glimt (h), Viktoria Plzen (a), FC Twente (h), FCSB (a)

ROMA (ITA)

Eintracht Frankfurt (h), Tottenham Hotspur (a), Braga (h), AZ Alkmaar (a), Dynamo Kyiv (h), Union Saint-Gilloise (a), Athletic Bilbao (h), Elfsborg (a)

PORTO (POR)

Manchester United (h), Lazio (a), Olympiakos (h), Maccabi Tel-Aviv (a), Midtjylland (h), Bodo/Glimt (a), Hoffenheim (h), Anderlecht (a)

AJAX (NED)

Lazio (h), Slavia Prague (a), Maccabi Tel-Aviv (h), Real Sociedad (a), Galatasaray (h), Qarabag (a), Besiktas (h), RFS (a)

RANGERS (SCO)

Tottenham Hotspur (h), Manchester United (a), Lyon (h), Olympiakos (a), Union Saint-Gilloise (h), Malmo (a), FCSB (h), Nice (a)

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT (GER)

Slavia Prague (h), Roma (a), Ferencvaros (h), Lyon (a), Viktoria Plzen (h), Midtjylland (a), RFS (h), Besiktas (a)

LAZIO (ITA)

Porto (h), Ajax (a), Real Sociedad (h), Braga (a), Ludogorets (h), Dynamo Kyiv (a), Nice (h), FC Twente (a)

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (ENG)

Roma (h), Rangers (a), AZ Alkmaar (h), Ferencvaros (a), Qarabag (h), Galatasaray (a), Elfsborg (h), Hoffenheim (a)

SLAVIA PRAGUE (CZE)

Ajax (h), Eintracht Frankfurt (a), Fenerbahce (h), PAOK (a), Malmo (h), Ludogorets (a), Anderlecht (h), Athletic Bilbao (a)

