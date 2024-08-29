Key Fixtures In New-look UEFA Champions League
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 11:20 PM
Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Fixtures for leading clubs in this season's new-look UEFA Champions League, in which all 36 participants will compete in a single league and each play eight different opponents:
REAL MADRID (ESP)
Borussia Dortmund (h), Liverpool (a), AC Milan (h), Atalanta (a), Salzburg (h), Lille (a), VfB Stuttgart (h), Brest (a)
MANCHESTER CITY (ENG)
Inter Milan (h), Paris Saint-Germain (a), Club Brugge (h), Juventus (a), Feyenoord (h), Sporting Lisbon (a), Sparta Prague (h), Slovan Bratislava (a)
BAYERN MUNICH (GER)
Paris Saint-Germain (h), Barcelona (a), Benfica (h), Shakhtar Donetsk (a), Dinamo Zagreb (h), Feyenoord (a), Slovan Bratislava (h), Aston Villa (a)
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN (FRA)
Manchester City (h), Bayern Munich (a), Atletico Madrid (h), Arsenal (a), PSV Eindhoven (h), Salzburg (a), Girona (h), VfB Stuttgart (a)
LIVERPOOL (ENG)
Real Madrid (h), RB Leipzig (a), Bayer Leverkusen (h), AC Milan (a), Lille (h), PSV Eindhoven (a), Bologna (h), Girona (a)
RB Leipzig (h), Manchester City (a), Arsenal (h), Bayer Leverkusen (a), Red Star Belgrade (h), Young Boys (a), Monaco (h), Sparta Prague (a)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND (GER)
Barcelona (h), Real Madrid (a), Shakhtar Donetsk (h), Club Brugge (a), Celtic (h), Dinamo Zagreb (a), Sturm Graz (h), Bologna (a)
RB LEIPZIG (GER)
Liverpool (h), Inter Milan (a), Juventus (h), Atletico Madrid (a), Sporting Lisbon (h), Celtic (a), Aston Villa (h), Sturm Graz (a)
BARCELONA (ESP)
Bayern Munich (h), Borussia Dortmund (a), Atalanta (h), Benfica (a), Young Boys (h), Red Star Belgrade (a), Brest (h), Monaco (a)
BAYER LEVERKUSEN (GER)
Inter Milan (h), Liverpool (a), AC Milan (h), Atletico Madrid (a), Salzburg (h), Feyenoord (a), Sparta Prague (h), Brest (a)
ATLETICO MADRID (ESP)
RB Leipzig (h), Paris Saint-Germain (a), Bayer Leverkusen (h), Benfica (a), Lille (h), Salzburg (a), Slovan Bratislava (h), Sparta Prague (a)
Manchester City (h), RB Leipzig (a), Benfica (h), Club Brugge (a), PSV Eindhoven (h), Lille (a), VfB Stuttgart (h), Aston Villa (a)
ARSENAL (ENG)
Paris Saint-Germain (h), Inter Milan (a), Shakhtar Donetsk (h), Atalanta (a), Dinamo Zagreb (h), Sporting Lisbon (a), Monaco (h), Girona (a)
Liverpool (h), Real Madrid (a), Club Brugge (h), Bayer Leverkusen (a), Red Star Belgrade (h), Dinamo Zagreb (a), Girona (h), Slovan Bratislava (a)
ASTON VILLA (ENG)
Bayern Munich (h), RB Leipzig (a), Juventus (h), Club Brugge (a), Celtic (h), Young Boys (a), Bologna (h), Monaco (a)
afp
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From World
-
Holders Real Madrid face Dortmund and Liverpool in new-look Champions League12 minutes ago
-
Root's record-equalling century revives England against Sri Lanka12 minutes ago
-
First Paris Paralympics medals won as French fans roar on swimmer13 minutes ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scoreboard13 minutes ago
-
USA, Britain open with wins at Paralympics basketball33 minutes ago
-
UN chief calls for banning nuclear testing "for good"2 hours ago
-
First medals up for grabs as action begins at Paris Paralympics3 hours ago
-
Powerful Typhoon Shanshan slams into southern Japan4 hours ago
-
Olise called up to full France squad for Nations League matches4 hours ago
-
Britain begin Paralympic wheelchair rugby title defence with win4 hours ago
-
US second quarter growth stronger than estimated: govt4 hours ago
-
US, European stocks rise, shrug off Nvidia share drop4 hours ago