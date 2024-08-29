Key fixtures in new-look UEFA Champions League

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Fixtures for leading clubs in this season's new-look UEFA Champions League, in which all 36 participants will compete in a single league and each play eight different opponents:

REAL MADRID (ESP)

Borussia Dortmund (h), Liverpool (a), AC Milan (h), Atalanta (a), Salzburg (h), Lille (a), VfB Stuttgart (h), Brest (a)

MANCHESTER CITY (ENG)

Inter Milan (h), Paris Saint-Germain (a), Club Brugge (h), Juventus (a), Feyenoord (h), Sporting Lisbon (a), Sparta Prague (h), Slovan Bratislava (a)

BAYERN MUNICH (GER)

Paris Saint-Germain (h), Barcelona (a), Benfica (h), Shakhtar Donetsk (a), Dinamo Zagreb (h), Feyenoord (a), Slovan Bratislava (h), Aston Villa (a)

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN (FRA)

Manchester City (h), Bayern Munich (a), Atletico Madrid (h), Arsenal (a), PSV Eindhoven (h), Salzburg (a), Girona (h), VfB Stuttgart (a)

LIVERPOOL (ENG)

Real Madrid (h), RB Leipzig (a), Bayer Leverkusen (h), AC Milan (a), Lille (h), PSV Eindhoven (a), Bologna (h), Girona (a)

INTER MILAN (ITA)

RB Leipzig (h), Manchester City (a), Arsenal (h), Bayer Leverkusen (a), Red Star Belgrade (h), Young Boys (a), Monaco (h), Sparta Prague (a)

BORUSSIA DORTMUND (GER)

Barcelona (h), Real Madrid (a), Shakhtar Donetsk (h), Club Brugge (a), Celtic (h), Dinamo Zagreb (a), Sturm Graz (h), Bologna (a)

RB LEIPZIG (GER)

Liverpool (h), Inter Milan (a), Juventus (h), Atletico Madrid (a), Sporting Lisbon (h), Celtic (a), Aston Villa (h), Sturm Graz (a)

BARCELONA (ESP)

Bayern Munich (h), Borussia Dortmund (a), Atalanta (h), Benfica (a), Young Boys (h), Red Star Belgrade (a), Brest (h), Monaco (a)

BAYER LEVERKUSEN (GER)

Inter Milan (h), Liverpool (a), AC Milan (h), Atletico Madrid (a), Salzburg (h), Feyenoord (a), Sparta Prague (h), Brest (a)

ATLETICO MADRID (ESP)

RB Leipzig (h), Paris Saint-Germain (a), Bayer Leverkusen (h), Benfica (a), Lille (h), Salzburg (a), Slovan Bratislava (h), Sparta Prague (a)

JUVENTUS (ITA)

Manchester City (h), RB Leipzig (a), Benfica (h), Club Brugge (a), PSV Eindhoven (h), Lille (a), VfB Stuttgart (h), Aston Villa (a)

ARSENAL (ENG)

Paris Saint-Germain (h), Inter Milan (a), Shakhtar Donetsk (h), Atalanta (a), Dinamo Zagreb (h), Sporting Lisbon (a), Monaco (h), Girona (a)

AC MILAN (ITA)

Liverpool (h), Real Madrid (a), Club Brugge (h), Bayer Leverkusen (a), Red Star Belgrade (h), Dinamo Zagreb (a), Girona (h), Slovan Bratislava (a)

ASTON VILLA (ENG)

Bayern Munich (h), RB Leipzig (a), Juventus (h), Club Brugge (a), Celtic (h), Young Boys (a), Bologna (h), Monaco (a)

