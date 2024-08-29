Open Menu

Key Fixtures In New-look UEFA Champions League

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Key fixtures in new-look UEFA Champions League

Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Fixtures for leading clubs in this season's new-look UEFA Champions League, in which all 36 participants will compete in a single league and each play eight different opponents:

REAL MADRID (ESP)

Borussia Dortmund (h), Liverpool (a), AC Milan (h), Atalanta (a), Salzburg (h), Lille (a), VfB Stuttgart (h), Brest (a)

MANCHESTER CITY (ENG)

Inter Milan (h), Paris Saint-Germain (a), Club Brugge (h), Juventus (a), Feyenoord (h), Sporting Lisbon (a), Sparta Prague (h), Slovan Bratislava (a)

BAYERN MUNICH (GER)

Paris Saint-Germain (h), Barcelona (a), Benfica (h), Shakhtar Donetsk (a), Dinamo Zagreb (h), Feyenoord (a), Slovan Bratislava (h), Aston Villa (a)

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN (FRA)

Manchester City (h), Bayern Munich (a), Atletico Madrid (h), Arsenal (a), PSV Eindhoven (h), Salzburg (a), Girona (h), VfB Stuttgart (a)

LIVERPOOL (ENG)

Real Madrid (h), RB Leipzig (a), Bayer Leverkusen (h), AC Milan (a), Lille (h), PSV Eindhoven (a), Bologna (h), Girona (a)

INTER MILAN (ITA)

RB Leipzig (h), Manchester City (a), Arsenal (h), Bayer Leverkusen (a), Red Star Belgrade (h), Young Boys (a), Monaco (h), Sparta Prague (a)

BORUSSIA DORTMUND (GER)

Barcelona (h), Real Madrid (a), Shakhtar Donetsk (h), Club Brugge (a), Celtic (h), Dinamo Zagreb (a), Sturm Graz (h), Bologna (a)

RB LEIPZIG (GER)

Liverpool (h), Inter Milan (a), Juventus (h), Atletico Madrid (a), Sporting Lisbon (h), Celtic (a), Aston Villa (h), Sturm Graz (a)

BARCELONA (ESP)

Bayern Munich (h), Borussia Dortmund (a), Atalanta (h), Benfica (a), Young Boys (h), Red Star Belgrade (a), Brest (h), Monaco (a)

BAYER LEVERKUSEN (GER)

Inter Milan (h), Liverpool (a), AC Milan (h), Atletico Madrid (a), Salzburg (h), Feyenoord (a), Sparta Prague (h), Brest (a)

ATLETICO MADRID (ESP)

RB Leipzig (h), Paris Saint-Germain (a), Bayer Leverkusen (h), Benfica (a), Lille (h), Salzburg (a), Slovan Bratislava (h), Sparta Prague (a)

JUVENTUS (ITA)

Manchester City (h), RB Leipzig (a), Benfica (h), Club Brugge (a), PSV Eindhoven (h), Lille (a), VfB Stuttgart (h), Aston Villa (a)

ARSENAL (ENG)

Paris Saint-Germain (h), Inter Milan (a), Shakhtar Donetsk (h), Atalanta (a), Dinamo Zagreb (h), Sporting Lisbon (a), Monaco (h), Girona (a)

AC MILAN (ITA)

Liverpool (h), Real Madrid (a), Club Brugge (h), Bayer Leverkusen (a), Red Star Belgrade (h), Dinamo Zagreb (a), Girona (h), Slovan Bratislava (a)

ASTON VILLA (ENG)

Bayern Munich (h), RB Leipzig (a), Juventus (h), Club Brugge (a), Celtic (h), Young Boys (a), Bologna (h), Monaco (a)

afp

Related Topics

Young Graz Salzburg Brest Brugge Liverpool Zagreb Prague Lille Leipzig Stuttgart Bologna Monaco Eindhoven Ita Lisbon Belgrade Bratislava Barcelona Donetsk All Real Madrid PSG Atletico Madrid Manchester City Arsenal Bayern Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan Borussia

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

4 hours ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

5 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

5 hours ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

5 hours ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

6 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

7 hours ago
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

8 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

9 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

10 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

10 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

10 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

11 hours ago

More Stories From World