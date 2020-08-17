Key Groups of European Parliament Call for Immediate Individual Sanctions on Belarus

Leaders of the key political groups of the European Parliament called on Monday, in a joint statement, for immediately introducing individual sanctions against every person in Belarus responsible for the violence against protesters, and also said they did not recognize Alexander Lukashenko as president

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Leaders of the key political groups of the European Parliament called on Monday, in a joint statement, for immediately introducing individual sanctions against every person in Belarus responsible for the violence against protesters, and also said they did not recognize Alexander Lukashenko as president.

"We welcome the decision of EU foreign affairs ministers to blacklist all those responsible for violence and the falsified presidential elections. We urge the sanctions list to be compiled as soon as possible, so people who committed these crimes are banned from visiting the EU and their assets are frozen," leaders from European People's Party, Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, Renew Europe, Greens-European Free Alliance, and European Conservatives and Reformists groups said in a joint statement.

The leaders of the political groups said that the Belarusian presidential election, held on August 9, was "neither free, nor fair, and credible reports point to a victory of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

"We therefore do not recognise Alexander Lukashenko as the re-elected President of Belarus and consider him a persona non grata in the European Union. We join the Belarusian people in their demand for new and free elections, under the supervision of independent observers. We strongly condemn the arrests and appalling acts of violence and torture perpetrated against peaceful protesters, and call for a full investigation of these crimes, which cannot go unpunished," the statement read on.

The politicians called for an immediate release of the detained protesters, as well as "political prisoners who have been detained before and during the election campaign."