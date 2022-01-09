UrduPoint.com

Key Infrastructure In Almaty Region Of Kazakhstan Operational - Police Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2022 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) All vital facilities and infrastructure in the Almaty region of Kazakhstan are operating normally, the commandant of the region said on Saturday.

"At the moment the situation is under control. All vital facilities are working normally," he said in a statement posted by the operational headquarters on Telegram.

At the same time, the counter-terrorist operation in the region continues, the message said. The commandant urged people to stay calm and not leave their homes unnecessarily.

"A red, critical level of terrorist threat has been declared in the region. In the event of violation of legal requirements the law enforcement officers will take decisive measures, up to the use of weapons," he said.

