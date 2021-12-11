UrduPoint.com

Key Meeting Stresses Proper Understanding Of China's Carbon-neutrality Goals

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 02:40 PM

Key meeting stresses proper understanding of China's carbon-neutrality goals

The Chinese authorities have emphasized the need to have a proper understanding of the country's carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals in a tone-setting economic meeting

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :The Chinese authorities have emphasized the need to have a proper understanding of the country's carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals in a tone-setting economic meeting.

Achieving the goals is an intrinsic need to advance high-quality development which demands unwavering efforts, according to a statement released Friday after the annual Central Economic Work Conference.

The phase-out of traditional energy in China should be based on safe, reliable new energy alternatives, according to the statement.

The country needs to strengthen the clean and efficient use of coal, increase the absorptive capacity of new energy, and optimize the use of coal and new energy, according to the meeting held in Beijing from Wednesday to Friday.

The meeting also decided that the newly-added renewable energy and energy used as raw materials would be excluded from the cap on total energy consumption, calling for an early shift from controlling energy consumption amount and intensity to controlling the amount and intensity of carbon emissions, as well as an early establishment of an incentive and constraint mechanism for pollution control and carbon reduction.

Related Topics

China Beijing From

Recent Stories

China to promote solid implementation of sci-tech ..

China to promote solid implementation of sci-tech policies in 2022

13 minutes ago
 UAE, Belgium sign two agreements for extradition, ..

UAE, Belgium sign two agreements for extradition, mutual assistance in criminal ..

26 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

13 minutes ago
 One cop martyr other injured in Tank polio attack

One cop martyr other injured in Tank polio attack

13 minutes ago
 CM Mahmood Khan expresses grief over polio attack ..

CM Mahmood Khan expresses grief over polio attack at Tank

13 minutes ago
 UAE opens Attaché for Education and Technology Sc ..

UAE opens Attaché for Education and Technology Sciences in Egypt

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.