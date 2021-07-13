Key metro line will not be ready for Paris Olympics: operator

A new metro line supposed to connect key sites in the 2024 Paris Olympics will not be ready in time for the Games, the operator of the Grand Paris Express project said Tuesday, announcing a two-year delay

Line 16 is part of a huge multibillion-euro expansion of the Paris metro network, part of which had been due for completion before the Games.

Line 16 will run from Saint-Denis on the northern edge of Paris, site of the athlete's village and Stade de France stadium, to the suburb of Le Bourget, which will host the press centre.

The line, which will put some of the capital's grittiest suburbs on a metro line for the first time, is also one of the key legacy projects of the 2024 Olympics.

President Emmanuel Macron had promised that the first section would be ready in time for the Olympics, but the head of the Grand Paris Express -- the name of the supermetro project -- confirmed that construction was running behind schedule.

Jean-Francois Monteils said construction delays, partly caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, meant the first section of line 16 would be ready only for the second half of 2026.

A total of four automatic lines, covering a total of some 200 kilometres, are being added to France's 14-line metro network to better connect the suburbs with the city.

The mammoth project has been dogged by delays and budget overruns.

Monteils assured however that all the work would be completed.

"We have started everything and will finish everything," he said.