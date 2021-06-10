Key MH17 Witness Tsemakh Says Never Seen Buk Missile Used in Donbas - Dutch Judge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SCHIPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Vladimir Tsemakh, a former Donbas militia commander and a key witness in the case of the 2014 MH17 plane crash, said that he never saw a Buk missile used during the conflict in eastern Ukraine, Dutch judge Dagmar Koster said at a hearing on Thursday.

Back in 2014, Tsemakh was responsible for air defense in the town of Snizhne, which was at the time under the control of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and from where a Buk missile was allegedly fired at the plane. He was arraigned as a witness in the MH17 case in August-September 2019, before being handed over to Russia as part of the prisoner exchange, the judge said.

Though Tsemakh was not in the area on the day of the tragedy and does not remember what exactly he did that day and where he was, the military is confident that he has never seen a Buk air defense missile system during the conflict in eastern Ukraine, including in Snizhne, Koster said.

The Kuala Lumpur-bound Malaysian Boeing crashed in July 2014 while flying over a conflict zone in eastern Ukraine, leaving all 298 people aboard dead. An international group of investigators claims that the plane was downed by a Buk missile belonging to the Russian armed forces � an allegation repeatedly denied by Moscow.

Russia said it has provided the Dutch investigators not only with Russian radar data but also the documents proving that the Buk missile, which hit the Boeing, actually belonged to the Ukrainian forces and was launched from territory controlled by Kiev.

The trial of four suspects in the case, three Russian citizens and one Ukrainian citizen, began in March 2020 in the Netherlands.