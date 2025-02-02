Key Nominees For The Grammy Awards
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the 67th annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Beyonce leads all nominees with 11 on the strength of her groundbreaking country album "Cowboy Carter":
- Album of the Year -
"New Blue Sun" - Andre 3000
"Cowboy Carter" - Beyonce
"Short n' Sweet" - Sabrina Carpenter
"Brat" - Charli XCX
"Djesse Vol. 4" - Jacob Collier
"Hit Me Hard and Soft" - Billie Eilish
"The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" - Chappell Roan
"The Tortured Poets Department" - Taylor Swift
- Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song -
"Now and Then" - The Beatles
"Texas Hold 'Em" - Beyonce
"Espresso" - Sabrina Carpenter
"360" - Charli XCX
"Birds of a Feather" - Billie Eilish
"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar
"Good Luck, Babe!" - Chappell Roan
"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift, featuring Post Malone
- Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting -
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Shaboozey, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)
"Birds of a Feather" - Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
"Die with a Smile" - Dernst 'D'Mile' Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)
"Fortnight" - Jack Antonoff, Post Malone & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)
"Good Luck, Babe!" - Chappell Roan, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)
"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
"Please Please Please" - Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
"Texas Hold 'Em" - Brian Bates, Beyonce, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bulow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyonce)
- Best New Artist -
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
Raye
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
- Best Pop Solo Performance -
"Bodyguard" - Beyonce
"Espresso" - Sabrina Carpenter
"Apple" - Charli XCX
"Birds of a Feather" - Billie Eilish
"Good Luck, Babe!" - Chappell Roan
- Best Pop Vocal Album -
"Short n' Sweet" - Sabrina Carpenter
"Hit Me Hard and Soft" - Billie Eilish
"Eternal Sunshine" - Ariana Grande
"The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" - Chappell Roan
"The Tortured Poets Department" - Taylor Swift
- Best Music Video -
"Tailor Swif" - A$AP Rocky
"360" - Charli XCX
"Houdini" - Eminem
"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar
"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
- Best Rap Album -
"Might Delete Later" - J.
Cole
"The Auditorium, Vol. 1" - Common and Pete Rock
"Alligator Bites Never Heal" - Doechii
"The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace) - Eminem
"We Don't Trust You" - Future and Metro Boomin
- Best Rock Album -
"Happiness Bastards" - The Black Crowes
"Romance" - Fontaines DC
"Saviors" - Green Day
"Tangk" - Idles
"Dark Matter" - Pearl Jam
"Hackney Diamonds" - The Rolling Stones
"No Name" - Jack White
- Best Country Album -
"Cowboy Carter" - Beyonce
"F-1 Trillion" - Post Malone
"Deeper Well" - Kacey Musgraves
"Higher" - Chris Stapleton
"Whirlwind" - Lainey Wilson
- Best Country Solo Performance -
"16 Carriages" - Beyonce
"I Am Not Okay" - Jelly Roll
"The Architect" - Kacey Musgraves
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Shaboozey
"It Takes a Woman" - Chris Stapleton
- Best Global Music Album -
"Alkebulan II" - Matt B featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
"Paisajes" - Ciro Hurtado
"Heis" - Rema
"Historias de un Flamenco" - Antonio Rey
"Born in the Wild" - Tems
- Artists with Most Nominations -
Beyonce (11)
Charli XCX (8)
Post Malone (8)
Billie Eilish (7)
Kendrick Lamar (7)
Sabrina Carpenter (6)
Chappell Roan (6)
Taylor Swift (6)
