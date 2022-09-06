UrduPoint.com

Key Points Of New UK Premier's First Speech

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2022 | 11:32 PM

Liz Truss on Tuesday set out three "early priorities" for her government in her first speech as Britain's new prime minister

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Liz Truss on Tuesday set out three "early priorities" for her government in her first speech as Britain's new prime minister.

Here are the key points of her speech: - Economy - "We need to build roads, homes and broadband faster.

"We need more investment and great jobs in every town and city across our country.

"We will transform Britain into an aspiration nation... with high-paying jobs, safe streets and where everyone everywhere has the opportunities they deserve.

"I have a bold plan to grow the economy through tax cuts and reform." - Energy crisis - "We will get spades in the ground to make sure people are not facing unaffordable energy bills.

"I will deal hands-on with the energy crisis caused by Putin's war.

"I will take action this week to deal with energy bills and to secure our future energy supply." - Health -"I will make sure that people can get doctors' appointments and the NHS services they need. We will put our health service on a firm footing."

