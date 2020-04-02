UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Key Polisario Front Figure Mhamed Khadad Dies

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:37 AM

Key Polisario Front figure Mhamed Khadad dies

Mhamed Khadad, a senior official in the Polisario Front, which seeks independence for the disputed Western Sahara, died Wednesday in Madrid aged 65, Sahrawi authorities said

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Mhamed Khadad, a senior official in the Polisario Front, which seeks independence for the disputed Western Sahara, died Wednesday in Madrid aged 65, Sahrawi authorities said.

The "key diplomatic figure" passed away at dawn after a long illness, a statement said.

He was the Polisario's coordinator for the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara, or MINURSO, created in 1991.

"The Sahrawi people have undisputably lost one of their most valiant and loyal men," the statement said.

A week of "national mourning" was declared in the North African territory.

Western Sahara, a vast swathe of desert on Africa's Atlantic coast, is a disputed former Spanish colony mostly under Morocco's control.

The Algerian-backed Polisario, which fought a war for independence from 1975 to 1991, demands a referendum on self-determination.

Morocco, which maintains that Western Sahara is an integral part of the kingdom, has offered autonomy but insists it will retain sovereignty.

Khadad "had a crucial role in negotiations, in legal battles over safeguarding the Sahara's resources and in questions of human rights," Sahrawi ambassador to Algeria Abdelkader Etaleb told AFP.

"His death is a loss that is hard to make up for."

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Died Madrid Independence Algeria Morocco From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 150 new cases of COVI ..

26 minutes ago

UAE Government continues to assess preventive, pre ..

56 minutes ago

Securities and Commodities Authority takes proacti ..

1 hour ago

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

2 hours ago

Spain deaths top 9,000 but epidemic slows

4 minutes ago

Children sleep less at night with electronic devic ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.