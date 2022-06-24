Key reactions after top US court ends right to abortion

The US Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion fulfills a long-cherished goal of conservatives and the religious right, while devastating defenders of women's reproductive freedoms

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The US Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion fulfills a long-cherished goal of conservatives and the religious right, while devastating defenders of women's reproductive freedoms.

Top Republicans and anti-abortion organizations exalted in the overturning of "Roe v. Wade," while Democrats and human rights groups vowed to fight on, warning that their opponents might push next for a nationwide ban on terminating pregnancies.

Here are some key reactions: - Former Republican vice president Mike Pence - "Now that Roe v. Wade has been consigned to the ash heap of history, a new arena in the cause of life has emerged and it is incumbent on all who cherish the sanctity of life to resolve that we will take the defense of the unborn." - Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the anti-abortion organization Susan B. Anthony List - "After 50 years of lobbying, building centers of hope to serve pregnant women, on our knees praying, off our knees marching, and ensuring the powerful pro-life voice could be heard in our elections, we have arrived at this day. A culminating day of so much, and the first day of a bright pro-life future for our nation.

" - Kevin McCarthy, Republican leader in House of Representatives - "Every unborn child is precious, extraordinary, and worthy of protection. I applaud this historic ruling, which will save countless innocent lives. The Court is right to return the power to protect the unborn to the people's elected representatives in Congress and the states." - Former Democratic president Barack Obama - "Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues -- attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans." - Former first lady Michelle Obama - "I am heartbroken that we may now be destined to learn the painful lessons of a time before Roe was made law of the land -- a time when women risked losing their lives getting illegal abortions." - Planned Parenthood, the leading abortion provider in the United States - "We know you may be feeling a lot of things right now -- hurt, anger, confusion. Whatever you feel is OK. We're here with you -- and we'll never stop fighting for you." - Amnesty International USA - "Abortion is a human right. For everyone. Everywhere. We will never stop fighting."