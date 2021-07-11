UrduPoint.com
Key Sanctions May Be Lifted Off Iran In August - Russian Diplomat

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 09:40 PM

Key Sanctions May Be Lifted Off Iran in August - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) Key US sanctions may be lifted off Iran as early as in August, if there is an agreement to restore the nuclear deal, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"If we agree to restore the nuclear deal, main US sanctions could be lifted as early as August. Iran will be able to trade oil and not just that. As a result, its treasury will start getting large top-ups," Ulyanov told Russian newspaper Kommersant.

Iran could use these funds to pay back to Russia for the expenses incurred over Bushehr nuclear plant, Ulyanov said, The debt has "become significant," according to the diplomat.

