Key Senator Murkowski to Vote 'No' on Allowing Witnesses in Impeachment Trial - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, who was considering voting to allow additional witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, said in a statement on Friday that she will vote against it.

"I carefully considered the need for additional witnesses and documents, to cure the shortcomings of its process, but ultimately decided that I will vote against considering motions to subpoena," Murkowski said in the statement.

Murkowski is one of four Republican senators that Democrats were relying on to votes in favor of allowing additional evidence in the impeachment trial.

Senate Democrats want former National Security Adviser John Bolton to testify after an unpublished manuscript of his forthcoming book states that Trump told him to help pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate for corruption Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Meanwhile, Republicans have posted online a video clip of Bolton in which he paints a completely different picture about Trump's communications with Zelenskyy than provided in the book manuscript.