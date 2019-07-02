UrduPoint.com
Key Taliban Leaders Among 31 Fighters Killed In Operations In Afghanistan - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 10:50 AM

Key Taliban Leaders Among 31 Fighters Killed in Operations in Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) At least 31 Taliban militants, including 8 major commanders, were killed in security operations carried out by the Afghan army in the country's north, local media reported on Tuesday.

The fighters were killed during a raid in Nazirabad and Hazar Qala villages of Pashtun Kot district in Faryab province, the 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan National Army said, as cited by the Khaama Press news Agency.

The operations were supported by the Afghan Air Forces which carried out multiple airstrikes.

In addition, 19 Taliban fighters were injured in the operations.

The raid also resulted in the destruction of militants' weapons depot, over a dozen motorcycles as well as heavy and small arms.

Conflict-struck Afghanistan, which has been in turmoil for decades, is split by heavy fighting between government troops and Taliban militants, as well as groups affiliated with al-Qaeda (terrorist group banned in Russia) and other insurgents.

The operations come less than a day after the Taliban movement claimed responsibility for the attack in the Afghan capital of Kabul. An explosive-laden vehicle detonated near the Afghan Defense Ministry. At least six people were killed and over 100 injured in the attack, many of them children from nearby schools, according to the local media.

