MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The key to the room where Napoleon Bonaparte died during exile on the island of Saint Helena was sold at an auction for just under 82,000 Pounds ($112,000), Sotheby's said on Thursday.

The lot titled "The Key to Napoleon's Room" included "a English steel door key together with a piece of paper inscribed in manuscript 'Key of the Room at Longwood, in which Napoleon died and which I took out of the lock myself / C. R.

Fox, St Helena, 6th Sept. 1822,'" as well as an envelope and another piece of paper from the same room, as stated in the description section.

The paper's author, Charles Fox, brought the 13-santimeter (5 inches) key to Scotland to gift his mother, Baroness Holland, who was as an admirer of Napoleon, having met him at Malmaison in 1802, according to the auction home's website.

The lot was initially priced at 3,000 - 5,000 pounds, which is 16 times less than the price it ended up selling.