UrduPoint.com

Key Ukraine Naval Base Unbowed Despite Russian Onslaught

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Key Ukraine naval base unbowed despite Russian onslaught

After enduring months of shelling by Russian forces, officials in the strategic Ukrainian port of Ochakiv hope it can serve to consolidate Kyiv's gains in the southern Kherson region.

Ochakiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :After enduring months of shelling by Russian forces, officials in the strategic Ukrainian port of Ochakiv hope it can serve to consolidate Kyiv's gains in the southern Kherson region.

The strategic Ukrainian Black Sea naval base -- which lies on the mouth of the Dnipro river and serves as a gateway to several other key ports -- has been relentlessly targeted by Russia since its February 24 invasion.

After failing to seize the port and its naval base, Russian troops have been pummelling Ochakiv from the nearby Kinburn peninsula.

Formerly a popular resort with white-sand beaches and seafront hotels, Ochakiv bears the scars of a town under relentless attack.

Under a damp fog at the local market, 62-year-old Oleg Klyutshko paid tribute to the resilience of both the residents and local officials.

"The town is functioning as well as the administration -- they are doing all they can and we are protected by our soldiers," he said.

"I am not afraid of winter," Klyutshko said. But I would like the strikes to stop. We will survive anything else." Just last week, a Russian missile hit a residential building but there were no casualties.

Deputy mayor Oleksiy Vaskov gave AFP a tour of the city under close army supervision.

Vaskov said Ochakiv was the gateway to the southern regions of Kherson and Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia, where Europe's biggest nuclear plant is located, as well as Kyiv.

"That's why it is important strategically, both in commercial and in military terms," he said.

The town with a pre-war population of 15,000 was a target for Russia in the very first hours of the war, launched on February 24.

Related Topics

Attack Army Russia Europe Nuclear Kherson February Market All From

Recent Stories

PEMRA makes NOC compulsory for pvt housing societi ..

PEMRA makes NOC compulsory for pvt housing societies to run ads on TV channels

4 minutes ago
 Protesters block Peru airport over ousting of pres ..

Protesters block Peru airport over ousting of president

4 minutes ago
 WHO Urges Countries to Increase Health Spending to ..

WHO Urges Countries to Increase Health Spending to Prevent Poverty

4 minutes ago
 Canadian Natural Resources Minister Announces Crit ..

Canadian Natural Resources Minister Announces Critical Mineral Sustainability Al ..

4 minutes ago
 EU Foreign Ministers Did Not Agree on 9th Package ..

EU Foreign Ministers Did Not Agree on 9th Package of Russia Sanctions - Borrell

4 minutes ago
 EU Foreign Ministers Urge Iran to Ensure Human Rig ..

EU Foreign Ministers Urge Iran to Ensure Human Rights, Stop 'Support' for Russia

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.