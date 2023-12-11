Key Ukraine-Poland border reopened despite trucker protests: Kyiv

Kyiv said Monday that the largest cargo crossing point between Ukraine and Poland was reopened despite a weeks-long protest staged by Polish hauliers barring traffic for truckers over the frontier

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Kyiv said Monday that the largest cargo crossing point between Ukraine and Poland was reopened despite a weeks-long protest staged by Polish hauliers barring traffic for truckers over the frontier.

Truck traffic at four border crossings has been paralysed since November by Polish hauliers, who are demanding the reintroduction of entry permits for their Ukrainian competitors.

"The blockade of the Yahodyn-Dorogusk checkpoint is over. Stable truck traffic has been restored since 14:00 (1200 GMT)," Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on social media.

"The blocking of the largest cargo crossing point lasted for more than a month," he said, adding that several trucks had already begun crossing from both sides of the frontier.