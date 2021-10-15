Key US Committee Recommends Moderna Boosters for Seniors, Other Vulnerable People - FDA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The food and Drug Administration's (FDA) vaccine advisory committee unanimously recommended that booster shots of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine be given to people aged 65 and older, and to other Americans with weakened immune systems or who work in high-risk occupations such as health care.

"We do have a unanimous 19 our of 19 yes vote," FDA spokeswoman Kathleen Hayes said of the decision that followed a 7-hour review of data.

The non-binding decision by the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, if approved by both the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), would allow Moderna to join Pfizer in offering boosters to people six months after receiving the second jab of an initial two-shot inoculation.

Moderna applied for authorization of a booster dose based on a clinical trial that showed the third shot - with half the dose of immunity-inducing messenger RNA as in the first two jabs - as both safe and effective.

The FDA, which usually accepts recommendations of the advisory board could make a final decision within days. If approved and the CDC also signs off, the shots could immediately become available at clinics, retail pharmacies and other healthcare facilities.