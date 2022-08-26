UrduPoint.com

Key US Inflation Measure Falls 0.1% In July: Govt

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Key US inflation measure falls 0.1% in July: govt

A key measure of US prices slowed sharply in July largely due to a steep drop in energy prices, according to government data Friday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :A key measure of US prices slowed sharply in July largely due to a steep drop in energy prices, according to government data Friday.

After rising steadily for months, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation index fell 0.1 percent compared to June, the Commerce Department reported -- far lower than economists had projected. It rose just 0.1 percent when food and energy are excluded.

That is good news for the Fed, which has been aggressively raising interest rates to try to tame high inflation, exacerbated by the surge in global oil prices due to Russia's war in Ukraine as well as ongoing supply chain issues made worse by Covid lockdowns in China.

Americans have gotten relief at the gas pump in recent weeks, and the report showed energy prices fell 4.8 percent last month, but food prices accelerated 1.3 percent.

Compared to July 2021, the personal consumption expenditures price index slowed to 6.3 percent, and was down to 4.6 percent for the "core" which leaves out volatile food and energy components, the data showed.

Meanwhile, consumers continued to spend, and expenditures increase $23.7 billion or 0.2 percent in the month.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China Oil Tame Price Turkish Lira June July Gas Commerce Government Billion

Recent Stories

China Mulls Participation of Parliament Chief at R ..

China Mulls Participation of Parliament Chief at Russia's Eastern Economic Forum ..

4 minutes ago
 LG&CD initiates project for restructuring of old L ..

LG&CD initiates project for restructuring of old Lahore

4 minutes ago
 Police arrest 8 drug peddlers; recover over 3 kg c ..

Police arrest 8 drug peddlers; recover over 3 kg charas

7 minutes ago
 US Sen. Blackburn on Visit to Taiwan Reiterates Su ..

US Sen. Blackburn on Visit to Taiwan Reiterates Support for Island

7 minutes ago
 Police arrests five for possessing illegal weapons ..

Police arrests five for possessing illegal weapons

7 minutes ago
 Certificates distributed among AIOU summer worksho ..

Certificates distributed among AIOU summer workshop participants

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.