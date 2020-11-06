Key US State Pennsylvania Restarts Vote Counting In Largest City Philadelphia - Official
Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 12:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The US battleground state of Pennsylvania has restarted vote counting in its largest city of Philadelphia after briefly pausing on Thursday at the request of President Donald Trump's campaign, State Secretary Kathy Bookvar said.
"My understanding is that we have restarted," Bookvar told CNN.
She added that the pause did not last very long.