Key Witness in Trump Impeachment Over Ukraine Call Sues Trump Jr, Giuliani - Reports

Former White House National Security Council official, retired US Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who served as a key witness in the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump in 2019, filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and other former White House officials for allegedly conspiring against him, CNN reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Former White House National Security Council official, retired US Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who served as a key witness in the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump in 2019, filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and other former White House officials for allegedly conspiring against him, CNN reported on Wednesday.

Vindman argues that Donald Trump's family, his attorneys, right-wing media and other former White House officials conspired to retaliate against him for agreeing to testify against the former President over his controversial telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the report said citing the complaint.

Vindman is also targeting former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and former Breitbart editor Julia Hahn, who also held a position at White House, the report said.

Vindman is seeking an unspecified amount in damages, the report added.

Vindman was a key witness in the US House impeachment proceedings against then-President Donald Trump. Trump allegedly threatened to freeze aid to Ukraine if Kiev failed to probe then-Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden allegedly corrupt business dealings. Trump has rejected all allegations of wrongdoing.