Keys of New Protective Cover Over Chernobyl Handed Over to Ukraine - EBRD

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) A symbolic handover of keys to the new protective arch over the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant took place on site on Wednesday, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said.

"We are proud and pleased to see the completion of the New Safe Confinement.

I would like to congratulate Ukraine on reaching this milestone," EBRD Director for Nuclear Safety Balthasar Lindauer was quoted as saying.

The ceremony was attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, EBRD Managing Director for Ukraine Matteo Patrone and representatives of donors who contributed to the $1.7 billion project.

The New Safe Confinement covers Reactor No. 4 that was destroyed in the 1986 nuclear accident and the provisional "sarcophagus" built over the structure, which still contains the molten core of the reactor and 200 tonnes of highly radioactive waste.