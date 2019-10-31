UrduPoint.com
Keystone Pipeline Leaks 383,040 Gallons Of Oil In N. Dakota - State Environmental Agency

Thu 31st October 2019 | 11:32 PM

The Keystone oil pipeline, operated by TC Energy, has leaked 383,040 gallons of oil in the US state of North Dakota, the state's Department of Environmental Quality said in a press release on Thursday

"The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (NDDEQ) has received an updated number for the volume of oil leaked from a pipeline in Walsh County," the release said.

"The volume is currently reported at 9,120 barrels."

The release said the incident happened on Tuesday about three miles northwest from the town of Edinburg, North Dakota.

The oil leak spilled into a wetland area, the release said.

TC Energy is currently looking into the cause of the leak, the release added.

The 2,687-mile Keystone pipeline began operating in 2011 and carries crude oil from the Alberta, Canada to the US state of Texas.

