Keystone XL Termination 'Landmark Moment' in Climate Crisis Fight - Environment Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The terminating of the Keystone XL pipeline project is a landmark moment in the fight against climate change, Center for Biological Diversity senior attorney Jared Margolis said in a statement.

TC Energy, the parent company behind the Keystone XL pipeline, announced that it terminated the project following several years of legal challenges from tribes and environmental advocacy groups.

"This is a landmark moment in the fight against the climate crisis," Margolis said on Wednesday. "We need to keep moving away from dirty, dangerous pipelines that lock us into an unsustainable future. We're hopeful that the Biden administration will continue to shift this country in the right direction by opposing fossil fuel projects that threaten our climate, our waters and imperiled wildlife. Good riddance to Keystone XL!"

The Keystone XL pipeline faced a huge setback in January when President Joe Biden signed an executive order to rescind the Keystone XL construction permit granted in 2019 by former President Donald Trump.

Keystone is an oil pipeline system that moves Alberta crude oil from the Canadian town of Hardisty to refineries and tank farms in the US states of Illinois, Oklahoma and Texas. The first three phases of the system are currently operational, however, the construction of the fourth phase, better known as Keystone XL, which is planned to transport oil to the US state of Nebraska, has caused a major uproar on both sides of the border.

While the project appears to be unsalvageable, 21 Republican-led US states are seeking redress in Federal court to revive it. US oil and gas consultants told Sputnik at the end of March that the lawsuit stands on solid legal grounds but the outcome of the legal battle is difficult to predict.