UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KFC Tests Plant-based Chicken On Chinese Mainland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 03:47 PM

KFC tests plant-based chicken on Chinese mainland

Three KFC outlets have launched a three-day test of a plant-based chicken product in three Chinese cities to meet the demand of consumers for meat alternatives

GUANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Three KFC outlets have launched a three-day test of a plant-based chicken product in three Chinese cities to meet the demand of consumers for meat alternatives.

The three KFC outlets in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou began to try the "chicken nuggets" made from plant protein on Tuesday. Customers who made reservations can sample the new product in-store at a special price of 1.99 Yuan (about 28 U.S. cents) for five pieces.

"Such meat is barely different from common chicken nuggets," said Cai Jiayuan, a local in Guangzhou.

"If there'll be more plant-based meat food, I will have a try."The new meat product introduced by KFC is supplied by U.S. agriculture and food company Cargill's factory in the city of Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province. Its protein is extracted from soybean, pea and other crops.

The test of KFC's plant-based chicken nuggets caters to the growing market in China for delicious alternative meat options on the go, said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China.

Related Topics

China Agriculture Company Shenzhen Guangzhou Shanghai Price Turkish Lira Market From

Recent Stories

Palestine, Saudi Arabia Must Prolong 'Brotherly' R ..

5 minutes ago

Imran Nazir was more talented than Indian Sehwag: ..

17 minutes ago

Indian police beat up quarantined people in IOK

4 minutes ago

Aussie COVID-19 candidate vaccine stimulates bette ..

4 minutes ago

Indian govt badly exposed being reentered into lis ..

1 minute ago

Vuelta decides planned Dutch start is 'bridge too ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.