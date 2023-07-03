Open Menu

KFOR Mission Announces Military Drills In Kosovo In July

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2023 | 06:30 PM

KFOR Mission Announces Military Drills in Kosovo in July

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) The NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) said on Monday it would hold its regular military exercises in the southwestern part of the region from July 4-6.

The drills will be conducted by the multinational contingent KFOR-West, the mission said, adding that they would increase the readiness and capabilities of units, including at nighttime.

The mission noted that the exercises should have a minimal impact on the civilian population and commercial activities in eight municipalities.

In late May, clashes erupted after Kosovo forcibly installed new ethnic Albanian mayors in office in several northern cities following municipal elections in April.

The polls were boycotted by the Serb community but declared valid despite a less than 3.5% voter turnout. More than 50 Serbian protesters and at least 30 NATO peacekeeping troops were injured in the clashes.

Later, the Kosovar Defense Ministry said that it had canceled activities as part of the NATO Defender Europe 23 exercises, due to the unrest in the north of the region. On the same day, US Ambassador to Kosovo Jeffrey Hovenier said that the cancellation of Kosovo's participation in NATO exercises was the first consequence of Pristina's unwillingness to de-escalate the situation in the region.

Related Topics

Injured NATO Europe Pristina Same Albanian April May July From

Recent Stories

RAKEZ signs MoU with ICFA to foster trade and inno ..

RAKEZ signs MoU with ICFA to foster trade and innovation in food and agriculture

27 minutes ago
 UAE Government and HPE launch GovTech

UAE Government and HPE launch GovTech

27 minutes ago
 First UAE Ambassador to Organisation international ..

First UAE Ambassador to Organisation internationale de la Francophonie presents ..

57 minutes ago
 After Pakistan’s deal with IMF, dollar sheds val ..

After Pakistan’s deal with IMF, dollar sheds value against rupee

57 minutes ago
 Sharjah Art Foundation announces summer school for ..

Sharjah Art Foundation announces summer school for children and adults

1 hour ago
 Khadija Shah’s judicial remand extended in Askar ..

Khadija Shah’s judicial remand extended in Askari Tower attack case

1 hour ago
PM Shehbaz, Dar hail stock market surge, CPI infla ..

PM Shehbaz, Dar hail stock market surge, CPI inflation declines

1 hour ago
 PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

1 hour ago
 Final Communique of the Extraordinary Open-Ended m ..

Final Communique of the Extraordinary Open-Ended meeting of the OIC Executive Co ..

2 hours ago
 3U1M: Superior University’s Distinctive Framewor ..

3U1M: Superior University’s Distinctive Framework with Four Specialized Stream ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host Abu Dhabi International Hunting ..

Abu Dhabi to host Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition on 2 ..

3 hours ago
 WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter He ..

WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter Hellyer

4 hours ago

More Stories From World