KFOR Mission Announces Military Drills in Kosovo in July

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) The NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) said on Monday it would hold its regular military exercises in the southwestern part of the region from July 4-6.

The drills will be conducted by the multinational contingent KFOR-West, the mission said, adding that they would increase the readiness and capabilities of units, including at nighttime.

The mission noted that the exercises should have a minimal impact on the civilian population and commercial activities in eight municipalities.

In late May, clashes erupted after Kosovo forcibly installed new ethnic Albanian mayors in office in several northern cities following municipal elections in April.

The polls were boycotted by the Serb community but declared valid despite a less than 3.5% voter turnout. More than 50 Serbian protesters and at least 30 NATO peacekeeping troops were injured in the clashes.

Later, the Kosovar Defense Ministry said that it had canceled activities as part of the NATO Defender Europe 23 exercises, due to the unrest in the north of the region. On the same day, US Ambassador to Kosovo Jeffrey Hovenier said that the cancellation of Kosovo's participation in NATO exercises was the first consequence of Pristina's unwillingness to de-escalate the situation in the region.