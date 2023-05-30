UrduPoint.com

KFOR Mission Says Strengthened Presence In 4 Municipalities In Northern Kosovo

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) said on Tuesday that it had strengthened its presence in four municipalities in northern Kosovo to reduce the risk of escalation.

"The NATO-led KFOR mission increased its presence in the four municipalities of Northern Kosovo to reduce the risk of escalation, after newly elected mayors tried to take office," the mission said in a statement shared on Twitter.

KFOR troops were attacked by "increasingly aggressive crowds," the statement read, adding that they "responded to the unprovoked attacks of a violent and dangerous crowd, whilst carrying out its UN mandate."

The mission will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure security and freedom of movement in Kosovo, the statement read.

