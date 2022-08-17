KFOR Ready to Intervene if Stability Jeopardized at Kosovo-Serbia Border - Stoltenberg

NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) is ready to intervene if stability at the Kosovo-Serbia border is jeopardized, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) is ready to intervene if stability at the Kosovo-Serbia border is jeopardized, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"NATO continues to monitor closely the situation on the ground.

Our KFOR peacekeeping mission remains focused on its UN mandate, should stability be jeopardized, KFOR stands ready to intervene and will take any measures that is necessary to ensure a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all the people of Kosovo," Stoltenberg said during a joint press conference with Serbian President Alexandar Vucic.