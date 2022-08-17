UrduPoint.com

KFOR Ready To Intervene If Stability Jeopardized At Kosovo-Serbia Border - Stoltenberg

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2022 | 07:24 PM

KFOR Ready to Intervene if Stability Jeopardized at Kosovo-Serbia Border - Stoltenberg

NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) is ready to intervene if stability at the Kosovo-Serbia border is jeopardized, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) is ready to intervene if stability at the Kosovo-Serbia border is jeopardized, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"NATO continues to monitor closely the situation on the ground.

Our KFOR peacekeeping mission remains focused on its UN mandate, should stability be jeopardized, KFOR stands ready to intervene and will take any measures that is necessary to ensure a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all the people of Kosovo," Stoltenberg said during a joint press conference with Serbian President Alexandar Vucic.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations Border All

Recent Stories

Three street criminals, motorcycle lifters arreste ..

Three street criminals, motorcycle lifters arrested

49 seconds ago
 Nusrat Fateh's biographer visits Lyallpur museum

Nusrat Fateh's biographer visits Lyallpur museum

51 seconds ago
 Police arrest seven drug peddlers; recover six kg ..

Police arrest seven drug peddlers; recover six kg charras

52 seconds ago
 Ulema, media's role vital in polio eradication: Pa ..

Ulema, media's role vital in polio eradication: Patel

54 seconds ago
 DC chairs district disaster management committee's ..

DC chairs district disaster management committee's meeting

4 minutes ago
 Anwar Maqsood's "Sadday 14 August" theatre play st ..

Anwar Maqsood's "Sadday 14 August" theatre play staged

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.