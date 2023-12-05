KFSH&RC announces breakthrough in ASD screening

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH&RC) has reached a significant milestone in healthcare with a pioneering breakthrough in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) screening.

Its innovative approach has been registered as a patent in the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), placing it among the top 25% in its global domain.

This technological innovation, the first of its kind, is designed specifically for the Saudi population; it utilizes eye tracking and specific visual stimuli integrated with artificial intelligence that offer an efficient and more accurate alternative to the traditional, subjective screening methods by being tailored to the unique linguistic and cultural aspects of Saudi Arabia.

This approach has a potential to be used in tracking the progress of treatments and interventions by overcoming the lengthy and subjective nature of current ASD diagnosis methods.

The KFSH&RC's approach facilitates early detection and more effective treatment, enhancing the patients' quality of life and reducing burdens on healthcare and educational institutions.

The study involved a diverse group of participants across a broad age range, and highlighted the applicability of the method to various demographics, focusing on ASD in this research which requires only the patient's engagement with a visual stimulus for effective screening.

This achievement is the result of KFSH&RC's expertise, augmented by global scientific collaborations; it demonstrates the hospital's role as a leader in medical innovation, and its steadfast commitment to improving healthcare standards nationally and globally.