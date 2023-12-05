Open Menu

KFSH&RC Announces Breakthrough In ASD Screening

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2023 | 04:50 PM

KFSH&RC announces breakthrough in ASD screening

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH&RC) has reached a significant milestone in healthcare with a pioneering breakthrough in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) screening.

Its innovative approach has been registered as a patent in the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), placing it among the top 25% in its global domain.

This technological innovation, the first of its kind, is designed specifically for the Saudi population; it utilizes eye tracking and specific visual stimuli integrated with artificial intelligence that offer an efficient and more accurate alternative to the traditional, subjective screening methods by being tailored to the unique linguistic and cultural aspects of Saudi Arabia.

This approach has a potential to be used in tracking the progress of treatments and interventions by overcoming the lengthy and subjective nature of current ASD diagnosis methods.

The KFSH&RC's approach facilitates early detection and more effective treatment, enhancing the patients' quality of life and reducing burdens on healthcare and educational institutions.

The study involved a diverse group of participants across a broad age range, and highlighted the applicability of the method to various demographics, focusing on ASD in this research which requires only the patient's engagement with a visual stimulus for effective screening.

This achievement is the result of KFSH&RC's expertise, augmented by global scientific collaborations; it demonstrates the hospital's role as a leader in medical innovation, and its steadfast commitment to improving healthcare standards nationally and globally.

Related Topics

Saudi Progress United States Saudi Arabia Top

Recent Stories

Caretaker Prime Minister Kakar meets the President ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Kakar meets the President of Sri Lanka in Dubai

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Nabs Smuggler with 8.9 Kilos of Mari ..

Dubai Customs Nabs Smuggler with 8.9 Kilos of Marijuana

36 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Calls on OIC Member States to In ..

Secretary-General Calls on OIC Member States to Invest More in Critical Sectors ..

36 minutes ago
 Pakistani Photographers Enchanted by the Innovatio ..

Pakistani Photographers Enchanted by the Innovation of vivo V29 5G & V29e 5G

40 minutes ago
 Najeeb Mushtaq Vohra appointed honorary Consul for ..

Najeeb Mushtaq Vohra appointed honorary Consul for Punjab

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2023

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospit ..

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospital

18 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

18 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

18 hours ago
 Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

18 hours ago
 Gold hits record high as equities weaken

Gold hits record high as equities weaken

18 hours ago

More Stories From World