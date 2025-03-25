Open Menu

KFSHRC Launches First Palliative Care Program For Adolescents, Young Adults In The Arab World

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 11:20 PM

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has launched the Adolescent and Young Adult Palliative Care Program, the first dedicated program of its nature in the Arab world, offering integrated care designed to improve the quality of life for this underserved age group throughout their treatment journe

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has launched the Adolescent and Young Adult Palliative Care Program, the first dedicated program of its nature in the Arab world, offering integrated care designed to improve the quality of life for this underserved age group throughout their treatment journey.

According to the World Health Organization, only 14% of patients globally who need palliative care actually receive it, underscoring a significant gap in services, said a press release issued by the KFSHRC on Tuesday.

Research also indicates that embedding palliative care within the treatment plans of young patients with critical illnesses reduces symptom burden and improves overall quality of life. Cancer patients, in particular, are among those most in need of this care, as many lack sufficient pain management, psychological support, and guidance throughout their experience.

The release added that palliative care offers a holistic approach focused on enhancing the quality of life for patients facing life-limiting illnesses, such as advanced cancers, heart disease, neurological disorders, and organ failure. The care extends beyond pain relief to include psychological and social support, facilitating informed decision-making and improving patients' overall experience.

For adolescents and young adults, these services address additional challenges unique to their age group, such as maintaining education or employment, navigating the psychological impact of illness, and ensuring that care plans uphold their autonomy and personal dignity.

KFSHRC’s pioneering program is delivered by a multidisciplinary team of palliative care physicians, specially trained nurses, social workers, and mental health experts, ensuring that physical, psychological, social, and spiritual needs are all addressed for both patients and their families.

In alignment with international best practices, KFSHRC’s Advanced Palliative Care Fellowship Program has earned triple accreditation, a first for the Arab world, from the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, the European Society for Medical Oncology, and the International Association for Hospice & Palliative Care. This accreditation ensures the highest level of clinical competency, equipping the next generation of healthcare professionals to provide evidence-based, culturally sensitive palliative care to adolescents and young adults.

This program not only aims to improve immediate patient care but also seeks to serve as a regional model, encouraging the development of similar programs across the Arab world to close the critical gap in palliative services for young patients with life-threatening illnesses.

KFSHRC has been ranked first in the middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres according to the 2025 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.

