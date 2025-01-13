KFSHRC modernizes Biobank Center, Ushering an era of personalized medicine

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Center (KFSHRC) announced in on Monday the modernization of its Biobank Center, marking a significant milestone in healthcare and medical research within the Kingdom. This modernization aligns with the healthcare goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which emphasize prevention, public health, innovation, and the long-term sustainability of medical research.

According to a press release, the Biobank Center aims to accelerate advancements in personalized medicine, improve patient outcomes, and foster novel research and academic excellence.

KFSHRC Deputy CEO Dr. Björn Zoéga stated: "The modernization of the KFSHRC Biobank reflects our commitment to medical innovation and research excellence. By integrating advanced technologies, we aim to position Saudi Arabia as a global leader in personalized medicine and novel healthcare solutions."Dr. Amal Qattan, a KFSHRC molecular oncology scientist, highlighted that the Biobank stands out in the Kingdom for its advanced specifications and capabilities.

"This modernization underscores KFSHRC's dedication to tackling the complexities of modern diseases while promoting innovation in personalized, preventive, predictive, and participatory care," said the release.

The Biobank Center is designed to store 10 million high-quality biospecimens, which include liquid biopsies, fresh tissue, and blood derivatives. These samples are managed through a robust and integrated system that safeguards patient information and disease data within secure electronic systems. The infrastructure supports clinical research and advancements in personalized medicine, enabling more patients to benefit from targeted therapies.

The release said the modernized Biobank Center will also enhance healthcare quality and monitor future occurrences of complex diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular conditions, neurological disorders, ageing-related issues, diabetes, and rare diseases. The Biobank, the release added, protects patient rights and privacy by adhering to rigorous governance structures while considering stakeholder interests.