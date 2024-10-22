Open Menu

KFSHRC Strives To Integrate Robotic Surgery In All Operating Rooms, Says CEO

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 01:50 PM

KFSHRC strives to integrate Robotic Surgery in all operating rooms, Says CEO

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center (KFSHRC) CEO Dr. Majid Alfayyadh emphasized the hospital's efforts to integrate the latest AI applications into its medical operations to boost accuracy and efficiency, drive medical innovation to new heights, and help share global knowledge to elevate healthcare standards in the Kingdom and beyond.

Speaking at a panel discussion titled "Innovating Saudi Arabia’s Healthcare: Vision 2030 and Beyond", held at the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh, Alfayyadh said: "Following KFSHRC's groundbreaking achievement in performing the world's first fully robotic heart transplant, we are now moving toward using robotic surgery more widely in all our operating rooms, envisioning it as the preferred option in the future.

"

He highlighted the fact that the success in robotic surgery was the result of thorough preparations, which included outfitting operating rooms with state-of-the-art technologies, acquiring advanced equipment, and providing comprehensive team training.

"This approach balances bold innovation with stringent safety protocols, ensuring the delivery of superior outcomes that enhance patient well-being," he stressed.

Related Topics

World Riyadh Superior Saudi Arabia All Share

Recent Stories

Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to p ..

Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality

25 minutes ago
 CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retiremen ..

CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement

36 minutes ago
 Parliamentary special committee to finalize new na ..

Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today

56 minutes ago
 Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped fro ..

Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour

1 hour ago
 ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, ..

ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

5 hours ago
 CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

17 hours ago
 Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

17 hours ago
 IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI f ..

IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person

17 hours ago
 Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special ..

Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding

17 hours ago
 Country director ADB calls on minister for Plannin ..

Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning

17 hours ago

More Stories From World