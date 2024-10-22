KFSHRC strives to integrate Robotic Surgery in all operating rooms, Says CEO

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center (KFSHRC) CEO Dr. Majid Alfayyadh emphasized the hospital's efforts to integrate the latest AI applications into its medical operations to boost accuracy and efficiency, drive medical innovation to new heights, and help share global knowledge to elevate healthcare standards in the Kingdom and beyond.

Speaking at a panel discussion titled "Innovating Saudi Arabia’s Healthcare: Vision 2030 and Beyond", held at the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh, Alfayyadh said: "Following KFSHRC's groundbreaking achievement in performing the world's first fully robotic heart transplant, we are now moving toward using robotic surgery more widely in all our operating rooms, envisioning it as the preferred option in the future.

"

He highlighted the fact that the success in robotic surgery was the result of thorough preparations, which included outfitting operating rooms with state-of-the-art technologies, acquiring advanced equipment, and providing comprehensive team training.

"This approach balances bold innovation with stringent safety protocols, ensuring the delivery of superior outcomes that enhance patient well-being," he stressed.