KFU Ranks Among Top International Universities In 5 Scientific Fields
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Dammam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) King Faisal University (KFU) was ranked among the best international universities in five scientific fields, according to the QS World University Rankings 2024.
The fields were chemical engineering, medicine, chemistry, pharmacy, and computer science.
The acting president of the university, Muhanna Al-Dalami, expressed his joy and pride regarding this significant accomplishment, reaffirming KFU's esteemed position among global counterparts.
Recent Stories
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..
ECC approves to enhance wheat procurement targets
UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks enter Gaza's Rafah city
EU stumps up $125 mn for Yemen after aid groups' plea
Governor Tessori condemns May 9 riots, calls it a 'pre-planned conspiracy'
More Stories From World
-
N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours3 minutes ago
-
Kenya sanctuaries toil to save birds of prey from extinction3 minutes ago
-
China completes 4-tier disaster risk evaluation via national survey4 minutes ago
-
Saudi International Furniture and Decor exhibition launches in Jeddah13 minutes ago
-
Int’l Conference of Judicial Training 2024 in Riyadh concludes with extensive expert participation14 minutes ago
-
North Korea tested rocket engine last month: Report23 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal, Tariq Fatemi arrive in Beijing, China on three-day visit23 minutes ago
-
Rubbish, climate change help boost Portugal's white stork numbers23 minutes ago
-
Crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" continues to top Chinese box office34 minutes ago
-
Mongolia's wildlife at risk from overgrazing1 hour ago
-
150,000 people expected as Olympic flame arrives in France1 hour ago
-
Pakistani beef promoted in Pakistan National Pavilion to tap China's market2 hours ago