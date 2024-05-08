KFU ranks among top International universities in 5 scientific fields

Dammam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) King Faisal University (KFU) was ranked among the best international universities in five scientific fields, according to the QS World University Rankings 2024.

The fields were chemical engineering, medicine, chemistry, pharmacy, and computer science.

The acting president of the university, Muhanna Al-Dalami, expressed his joy and pride regarding this significant accomplishment, reaffirming KFU's esteemed position among global counterparts.