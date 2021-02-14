UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KGB Spy Equipment From NYC Museum Collection Sold Out At California Auction - Auctioneer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

KGB Spy Equipment From NYC Museum Collection Sold Out at California Auction - Auctioneer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) Hundreds of items from the now-dissolved New York KGB Espionage Museum sold out at an auction on Saturday among a rare collection of Cold War relics from the United States, the Soviet Union and Cuba, Californian-based Julien's Auctions said.

The most expensive lot was a Soviet female purse with a metal accessory on its front shaped like a fly with a miniature camera hidden in it. The estimated price was $2,000-$3,000, but the purse ended up selling for $32,000 pursuant to 14 bids.

The second-most expensive lot was a Soviet coin with a hidden compartment, which was sold for $25,600 instead of the estimated $200-$300, followed by a Soviet make-up kit with a hidden camera, which was sold for $22,400 instead of $600-$800.

Soviet KGB equipment items took all nine top lines on the list, while number 10 was a 1960 journal believed to be hand-written by Cuba's Che Guevara, which was sold for $16,000 instead of the estimated $10,000-$15,000.

The entire collection included over 400 lots featuring hidden cameras, counter-intelligence detectors, machines for ciphering and deciphering, morse code machines, airplane radars, voice recorders and official government documents.

The KGB Espionage Museum of New York opened in early 2019, but closed down last March because of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Price New York United States Cuba March 2019 All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid donates US$500,000 to Internatio ..

46 minutes ago

49,967 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

47 minutes ago

Dubai Future Accelerators seeks to find solutions ..

1 hour ago

FTA continues inspection in local markets to ensur ..

1 hour ago

First Abu Dhabi Bank acquires Egypt FRA Custody Li ..

1 hour ago

UAE receives Hope Probe’s first image of Mars

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.