Khabarovsk Governor Pleads Not Guilty In Court - Lawyer

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 04:10 PM

Khabarovsk Governor Pleads Not Guilty in Court - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Sergey Furgal, the governor of Khabarovsk Territory in the Russian Far East, told the court that he had nothing to do with the crimes that he was being charged for, defense lawyer Boris Kozhemyakin said Friday.

"Furgal said that he had nothing to do with the crimes he was charged with. There is no evidence," Kozhemyakin said.

The lawyer told reporters that there were no political motives in the case.

