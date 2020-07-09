UrduPoint.com
Khabarovsk Territory Gov't Office Says Operating As Usual Despite Governor's Detention

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The government office of Russia's Khabarovsk Territory is operating normally despite the detention of Governor Sergey Furgal, a spokesperson for the government told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Furgal was detained under a criminal investigation into activities of a criminal group that is suspected of being involved in a number of crimes against entrepreneurs in 2004-2005.

According to investigators, Furgal is suspected of organizing attempted murders and murders of business people.

"Everyone is at the site, everyone is working. We have no information [about the investigate proceedings]," the spokesperson said.

Furgal, from the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, has been the governor of the Khabarovsk Territory since 2018 when he won the regional election with over 69 percent of votes.

