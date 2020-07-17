VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The decision on appointing an acting governor of Russia's Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory will be made soon, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev said on Friday.

Incumbent Governor of the Khabarovsk Territory Sergey Furgal was detained on July 9 as part of the probe into an organized criminal group involved in killings of business people in the Khabarovsk Territory and the Amur Region in 2004-2005.

The detention of Furgal sparked protests in the Khabarovsk Territory.

"The decision will be made by the president, who will primarily take into account the position of investigative bodies. I do not know when such a report will be issued but think that the decision will be made in the near future," Trutnev said.