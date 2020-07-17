UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khabarovsk Territory's Acting Governor To Be Appointed Soon - Russia Deputy Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 06:20 AM

Khabarovsk Territory's Acting Governor to Be Appointed Soon - Russia Deputy Prime Minister

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The decision on appointing an acting governor of Russia's Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory will be made soon, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev said on Friday.

Incumbent Governor of the Khabarovsk Territory Sergey Furgal was detained on July 9 as part of the probe into an organized criminal group involved in killings of business people in the Khabarovsk Territory and the Amur Region in 2004-2005.

The detention of Furgal sparked protests in the Khabarovsk Territory.

"The decision will be made by the president, who will primarily take into account the position of investigative bodies. I do not know when such a report will be issued but think that the decision will be made in the near future," Trutnev said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Business Russia Khabarovsk July Criminals

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor discuss coope ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

5 hours ago

Team of Khalifa University and international resea ..

5 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2020-2021 calendar of e ..

6 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to e ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.