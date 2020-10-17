About 500 people rallied in Russia's far-eastern city of Khabarovsk on Saturday in the 99th consecutive unauthorized demonstration in support of ex-governor Sergey Furgal

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) About 500 people rallied in Russia's far-eastern city of Khabarovsk on Saturday in the 99th consecutive unauthorized demonstration in support of ex-governor Sergey Furgal.

No security incidents or detentions took place in the now-routine event in the city, a Sputnik correspondent reports from the scene. Protesters chanted anti-government and pro-Furgal slogans.

"About 500 people gathered to support the arrested ex-governor of the region, who is suspected of contract killings. People are pushing for an open jury trial and a trial in the region," a statement from the Khabarovsk administration read.

Citizens of the Far Eastern region have been protesting on a daily basis since June 11, when popular local governor Furgal was arrested on suspicion of involvement in hired killings in the early 2000s. Khabarovsk residents claim the arrest was made on political grounds and constitutes an interference into regional affairs from Moscow.

A majority of the rallies and gatherings to date have not been authorized but few incidents have taken place so far. Earlier this month, an attempt by protesters to set up tents in front of the government building led to police detaining some 25 people.