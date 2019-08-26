UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khadzhimba, Kvitsiniya To Take Part In Abkhazia's President Runoff September 8 - Official

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 12:43 PM

Khadzhimba, Kvitsiniya to Take Part in Abkhazia's President Runoff September 8 - Official

The incumbent president of Abkhazia, Raul Khadzhimba, and the leader of opposition party Amtsakhara, Alkhas Kvitsiniya, will take part in the presidential runoff that the country will hold on September 8, since no candidate has passed the 50 percent threshold, the speaker of the republic's parliament, Valery Kvarchia, said on Monday at a briefing

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) The incumbent president of Abkhazia, Raul Khadzhimba, and the leader of opposition party Amtsakhara, Alkhas Kvitsiniya, will take part in the presidential runoff that the country will hold on September 8, since no candidate has passed the 50 percent threshold, the speaker of the republic's parliament, Valery Kvarchia, said on Monday at a briefing.

Abkhazia held the presidential election on Sunday. According to the latest data of the Central Election Commission that was broadcast by candidates' offices, Khadzhimba was leading with 26.

6 percent of the vote, while Kvitsiniya had 24.6 percent. Kvitsiniya's office has previously said that its candidate has advanced to the runoff, securing slightly more votes than defense minister's aide Oleg Arshba.

"The second round will be held in two weeks, on September 8," Kvarchia said at a briefing.

"This is Kvitsiniya's office and Khadzhimba, [who secured] the first place," Kvarchia specified.

He added that the election had been conducted in a "calm atmosphere."

Related Topics

Election Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote September Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

CM inaugurates anti-polio campaign, pledges to wip ..

3 minutes ago

Over 2,36,000 children to get oral anti-polio drop ..

3 minutes ago

Israeli strikes hit pro-Syria Palestinian group in ..

3 minutes ago

Cargo Ship With 25 People On Board Goes Missing Of ..

22 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 229, ..

23 minutes ago

Seven killed, 25 injured in IoK road accident

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.