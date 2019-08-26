The incumbent president of Abkhazia, Raul Khadzhimba, and the leader of opposition party Amtsakhara, Alkhas Kvitsiniya, will take part in the presidential runoff that the country will hold on September 8, since no candidate has passed the 50 percent threshold, the speaker of the republic's parliament, Valery Kvarchia, said on Monday at a briefing

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) The incumbent president of Abkhazia, Raul Khadzhimba, and the leader of opposition party Amtsakhara, Alkhas Kvitsiniya, will take part in the presidential runoff that the country will hold on September 8, since no candidate has passed the 50 percent threshold, the speaker of the republic's parliament, Valery Kvarchia, said on Monday at a briefing.

Abkhazia held the presidential election on Sunday. According to the latest data of the Central Election Commission that was broadcast by candidates' offices, Khadzhimba was leading with 26.

6 percent of the vote, while Kvitsiniya had 24.6 percent. Kvitsiniya's office has previously said that its candidate has advanced to the runoff, securing slightly more votes than defense minister's aide Oleg Arshba.

"The second round will be held in two weeks, on September 8," Kvarchia said at a briefing.

"This is Kvitsiniya's office and Khadzhimba, [who secured] the first place," Kvarchia specified.

He added that the election had been conducted in a "calm atmosphere."